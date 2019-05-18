Alabama Power Faces $250K Fine

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama environmental regulators have proposed a $250,000 fine against Alabama Power Company after groundwater tests near the company’s coal ash pond in Gadsden showed high levels of arsenic and radium.

Alabama Department of Environmental Management says Alabama Power “caused or allowed the unpermitted discharge of pollutants associated with ash pond wastewater … to waters of the State.”

The violations stem from groundwater test results submitted May 2. The samples were taken from 18 wells around the now-closed ash pond on the Coosa River.

Alabama Power, in a statement, said it reported the results before they were required to by law and there’s no indication of any effect on any drinking water source.

Al.com reports the proposed fine is the largest available to ADEM in a single administrative order.

