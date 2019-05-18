Alabama State Celebrates Founders During 150th Anniversary

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama State commemorated its 150th anniversary with an event celebrating its founders.

Nine former slaves established the Lincoln Normal School in Marion, Alabama, in 1867. The school later moved to Montgomery and changed its name to ASU.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that until recently, the history of the university’s founding was not widely known.

Students in the past celebrated William Paterson as the university’s founder. The Scottish native served as one of the first presidents of the university. Research by genealogist Gary Franklin in the 1980s helped to correct the record on the founding of Alabama’s oldest historically black college and university.

Descendants of the founders exchanged stories, photo albums and historical artifacts at Tuesday’s gathering.

