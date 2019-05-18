Civil War Group to Rededicate Marker for Union Soldiers

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A Civil War group plans to rededicate a monument in Birmingham for Union soldiers.

Al.com reports that the Sons of Union Veterans-Civil War will rededicate the 1891 Grand Army of the Republic monument on Sunday afternoon. The ceremony will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Birmingham.

There are 11 Union soldiers buried near the monument and one widow, the news site reported. In addition to the Union soldiers buried near the monument there are an additional 26 buried throughout the cemetery.

The monument being rededicated was vandalized in the 1930s and has just been restored.

The National Sons of Union Veterans furnished the funds for the restoration. The local chapter – Major General John T. Croxton, Camp 17 – was in charge of the restoration.

