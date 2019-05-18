Heating Up!

by Matt Breland

Heat is starting to return today! Highs will be in the upper 80s and possibly the low 90s in some spots! We will see mostly sunny skies, a few clouds, and an isolated shower will be likely during the later part of the afternoon. Temperatures will only fall into the mid 60s overnight with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow expect a repeat of today with another round of warm weather and chances of highs hitting 90 will be much more likely. The chances for scattered thunderstorms will be likely as well during the afternoon. By the evening time cloud cover will still be around that will last into Monday afternoon.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain showers later in the morning and afternoon. Highs will still be close to 90 and lows will only be in the upper 60s. So more rounds of warm, summer-like temperatures will be occurring as we go throughout the upcoming week. However it looks like we have more dry weather approaching by next week as well. Rain chances will remain low.