1 Killed After Crash in Pike Road

by Mandy McQueen

A single-vehicle crash in Pike Road has claimed the life of a Shorter man.

According to ALEA Corporal Jess Thornton, Michael Jerome Hall, 53, was killed when the 2012 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and hit a ditch. According to Thornton, Hall was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alexander Road in the Pike Road community around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.