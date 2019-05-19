1 killed, Another Injured in Autauga County Crash

by Mandy McQueen

A single-vehicle crash in Autauga County has claimed the life of a Marbury man.

According to ALEA Corporal Jess Thornton, 40-year-old Terry Lee Oates was killed when the 2002 Cadillac Deville he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole. According to Thornton, Oates was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Cadillac was injured and transported to a local hospital.

The crash occurred on Autauga County 85, approximately five miles north of Prattville around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.