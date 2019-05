Fatal ATV Crash Claims the Life of an Ashford Man

by Mandy McQueen

A single-vehicle crash in Houston County has claimed the life of an Ashford man.

According to ALEA Sgt. Drew Brooks, Corey James Dunn, 52, was killed when the ATV he was driving left the roadway and struck a ditch. Dunn was airlifted to Southeast Health, where he later died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash occurred on East Cook Road just three miles east of Ashford.