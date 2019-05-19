GPD Searching for Suspect After Armed Robbery
The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an unknown suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery investigation.
According to investigators, a gas station in Greenville was robbed at knifepoint around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday. The suspect was last seen in a four-door sedan.
If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, you are asked to call the
Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips
app, send information through the web at www.215STOP.com or through Facebook page
at Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.