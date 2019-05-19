GPD Searching for Suspect After Armed Robbery

by Mandy McQueen

The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an unknown suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery investigation.

According to investigators, a gas station in Greenville was robbed at knifepoint around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday. The suspect was last seen in a four-door sedan.

