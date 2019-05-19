Parking Lots Fill Up with New Cars From Alabama Auto Plant

by Alabama News Network Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Parking lots have been filling up with scores of new Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Alabama.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that thousands of the vehicles are showing up in parking lots across west and central Alabama.

Officials with Daimler AG, the Germany-based company that owns Mercedes-Benz, declined to say how many vehicles are being stored.

But company officials did say that they’re working to address production difficulties of the new GLE Class SUV at the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International plant outside Vance. Those difficulties have created “challenges” that the company believes it can “overcome.”

The Tuscaloosa paper reports that the issue is the production associated with Daimler’s simultaneous launch of the new GLE sport utility vehicle for the three regions it serves – Europe, the U.S. and China – and unforeseen difficulties associated with that.

___

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)