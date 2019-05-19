Warm Week Coming Up!

by Matt Breland

Partly cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the afternoon! Much warmer today with highs close to 90! A few showers and thunderstorms will be likely later this evening into the overnight hours. Then temperatures will dip into the 60s with overall calm winds! By Monday A few partly cloudy skies will be sticking around and isolated showers will still remain possible later on in the afternoon by the evening time we should see overall clear conditions! Tuesday we see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 80s and maybe even the lower 90s for some towns! Wednesday till the weekend is looking mostly sunny and dry! Rain chances will stay low , and heat will still linger with highs reaching the lower 90s!