Biscuits Fall Hard to Jumbo Shrimp

The Biscuits (28-16) avoided being no-hit, but still fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (16-29) by a score of 5-1 in the series finale on Monday afternoon at The Baseball Grounds.

Marlins number 17 prospect Jordan Yamamoto kept the Biscuits off-balance all afternoon, hurling seven no-hit innings, walking one, and striking out five. Yamamoto was removed for Jeff Kinley for the start of the eighth after throwing 107 pitches.

The Jumbo Shrimp came out swinging against Biscuits starter Kenny Rosenberg (3-1), tagging the lefty for four runs (three earned) on four singles (RBIs-singles from Joe Dunand and Bryson Brigman), an error by first baseman Robbie Tenerowicz, and an RBI-groundout by J.C. Millan to make it 4-0 Shrimp. Jacksonville would add another run in the seventh on a Corey Bird RBI-single off Ivan Pelaez.

Kinley would get Tristan Gray to foul out to begin the eighth, but then Lucius Fox rolled a base hit into left field just under the glove of the third baseman Millan to spoil the no-hit bid. The Biscuits have still been no-hit just once in their now 16-year history, on April 28, 2018, in a combined effort by the Mobile BayBears. A Tenerowicz double in the ninth, and a Dylan Lee wild pitch finally got the Biscuits on the board, avoiding their second shutout loss of the season.

