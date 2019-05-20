Governor Ivey Releases Statement Following Fatal Auburn Police Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday issued the following statement regarding the incident in Auburn, which fatally wounded one officer and injured two other officers:

“Just last week, in Alabama and across the country, we honored the sacrifice of the men and women in law enforcement during National Peace Officers Memorial Week. As we began this week, our state was met with the tragic news that shots were fired on three of our police officers, which took the life of Officer William Buechner and wounded two other officers.

“Far too often, we are reminded of the grave sacrifice the men and women in law enforcement make each day and night they go to work. Sadly, this year in our state three men did not have the chance to return home to their families and friends, all because they risked their lives to protect our communities.

“The city of Auburn is somewhere I was able to call home for four important years of my life, and it will always have a very special place in my heart. I know that many others in Alabama and across the country are mourning this loss alongside Officer Buechner’s family and Auburn residents.

“I commend the members of state and local law enforcement who bravely pursued and successfully captured the shooter to ensure the safety of the many students and families in the Auburn area. We offer our support and prayers to the two officers recovering from their injuries and send prayers of comfort to the Buechner family. The ultimate sacrifice of Officer Buechner will never be forgotten.”

The governor has issued a statewide directive to fly flags at half-staff to honor this fallen hero.