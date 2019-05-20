Hot, Dry Pattern Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

For our Monday, a weak surface front will stall out and dissipate over Alabama, we will leave the threat for a few scattered showers and storms in the forecast later this afternoon and evening, but nothing especially heavy is expected. The day itself should feature a mainly sunny sky, with hot temperatures as highs should be around 90°.

THE HEAT IS ON: For the rest of the week ahead, a strong upper ridge builds in over the region, setting the stage for the hottest temperatures we have had so far in 2019. Expect mostly sunny, hot days and fair nights; highs will be in the low 90s each day and we may see some mid 90s towards the end of the week. Rain chances are very low, but not zero, and we will mention the chance of an isolated, afternoon shower or storm in the forecast each day.

IN THE TROPICS: In the latest tropical outlook, from the NHC, satellite-derived wind data indicate that a trough of low pressure has developed within a large area of cloudiness and disorganized showers several hundred miles to the southwest of Bermuda. A low pressure system is expected to form within this area of disturbed weather later today, and possibly develop into a short-lived subtropical or tropical cyclone by tonight or Tuesday while moving northward or northeastward. By Wednesday, however, conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development, and the system should become rapidly absorbed by a cold front. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the

disturbance this afternoon, if necessary. Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of this system. Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

MEMORIAL WEEKEND: The upper-ridge looks to remain the dominant feature in our weather as we roll into the holiday weekend. For the most part, we should see the hot and mainly dry pattern persist through the weekend. We will mention that it looks like a front could skirt to the north of the state on Saturday and that could bring a few scattered showers into the northern portions of the state, but as of right now, it looks like we will be staying mainly dry next weekend. Highs will remain in the lower to mid 90s, while nights will be muggy and in the 70s.

Have a great day!

Ryan