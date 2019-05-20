Hot & Mainly Dry This Week

by Ben Lang

After a mainly dry weekend with plenty of sunshine, we’ll keep the status quo going for the most part this week. Temperatures warm to around 90° this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. We could see a few isolated showers and storms develop this afternoon too. Those should fizzle out after sunset this evening, with the sky remaining partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures look warm this evening, with low to mid 80s at 7PM. Temperatures only fall into the low to mid 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Expect a gradual warming trend for the rest of the week. High temperatures on Tuesday likely reach the low 90s area-wide. There’s a very small chance for a rogue shower during the afternoon, but most of the area stays dry and mostly sunny Tuesday. Tuesday night should be dry and mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday begins our trend of completely dry days as high pressure strengthens across the southeast United States. Afternoon highs reach the low 90s. Thursday should also be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. By Friday afternoon, many locations could reach the mid 90s.

The dry weather continues Memorial Day weekend. Afternoon high temperatures should reach the low to mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows remain warm, only falling to about 70°. Memorial day looks hot and mostly sunny with a high near 95°.