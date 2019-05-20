Hyundai to Donate $250,000 for STEM Education in Montgomery Public Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hyundai Motor America has announced that it will donate $250,000 for STEM (Science-Technology-Engineering-Math) education in Montgomery Public Schools. This comes through the company’s Hyundai ST Math Initiative with the MIND Research Institute.

Hyundai says this will benefit more than 3,000 students at five elementary schools including Catoma, T.S. Morris, Morningview, Seth Johnson and Brewbaker.

Hyundai executives will host city dignitaries and school officials at its plant in Montgomery on Tuesday, followed by a check presentation. One of the special guests includes Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO, The King Center For Non-violent Social Change.

“Hyundai is committed to helping communities thrive, and one of our core priorities is investing in education,” says Zafar Brooks, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity & Inclusion, Hyundai Motor America. “The Hyundai ST Math program is a longstanding partnership with the MIND Research Institute®, which provides foundational instruction in math development skills and STEM education for kids. We believe this STEM initiative can help unlock young minds today to help solve tomorrow problems, and help build the next generation of innovators,” he said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) has called Montgomery its home for nearly 15 years, and employs more than 3,000 people while supporting a host of suppliers, local businesses and community based organizations.

Since 2011, Hyundai Motor America says it has committed nearly $2 million to its nationwide ST Math™ program. The ST Math™ curriculum, created by the MIND, is developed for elementary and secondary schools and takes a distinctive approach to math and key problem-solving skills. The Hyundai STEM initiative operates in 80 schools, with 25,000 students and 1,000 teachers throughout the nation.

— Information from Hyundai Motor America