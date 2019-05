Mini Heat Wave Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re at the beginning of a sunny, dry, and hot weather pattern that is setting up and sticking around until further notice. High pressure will build over the region and this will lead to little if any rain activity and much higher temps. Mid to upper 90s will be likely late week and right through the early half of next week. We could be flirting with some record highs during this mini heat wave! Looks like summer is coming early to the deep south.