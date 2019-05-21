ALDOT Urges Safety During Memorial Day Weekend

by Alabama News Network Staff

Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer vacation for many traveling south, and ALDOT is doing its part for road safety by having no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates after noon on Friday, May 24, through midnight, Monday, May 27.

In Birmingham, motorists should plan for detours as closures remain at the I-59/20 bridges through downtown Birmingham’s Central Business District and the route interchanges at I-65 and Red Mountain Expressway. Go to www.5920bridge.com for updates and detours.

Although ALDOT construction work zones will not be active during the holiday, work zone materials along the road and reduced speed limits will be in effect in many areas. Drivers taking to Alabama roads for the holiday should allow extra time to reach their destination.

“Increased traffic on Alabama highways during the Memorial Day holiday means even less room for driving errors,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator, ALDOT. “ALDOT is asking drivers to make safe travel a priority.”

ALDOT Holiday Travel Tips:

Keep your eyes on the road. Taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of being involved in a crash.

Taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of being involved in a crash. Buckle up. Surviving a crash is much more likely when wearing a seat belt. Latest stats from Drive Safe Alabama show that almost 60 percent of people dying in crashes on Alabama highways are not wearing a seat belt.

Surviving a crash is much more likely when wearing a seat belt. Latest stats from Drive Safe Alabama show that almost 60 percent of people dying in crashes on Alabama highways are not wearing a seat belt. Slow down. Speeding is the leading contributing factor in fatal crashes on Alabama roads.

More safe driving tips are available on the Drive Safe Alabama Facebook page.

Highway Travel Planning Tool

Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information, including live traffic camera feeds atwww.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app. ALDOT asks motorists to use ALGO Traffic responsibly. Drivers should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while operating a vehicle.