Central Alabama Community Foundation Awards More than $128,000 in Grants

The Central Alabama Community Foundation, along with affiliates Autauga Area Community Foundation and Elmore County Community Foundation has awarded $123,482.10 in grants to 22 non-profits that provide family, food, and medical programs in Autauga, Coffee, Dale, Elmore, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes, Macon and Montgomery counties.

In a news release, CACF says those receiving grants include:

Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) ($67,078.10)

Family ($23,200)

$11,600 to Catholic Social Services of Montgomery – to assist over 2,250 households in Montgomery County with immediate payments on utility bills, food, clothing and prescription drug assistance.

$11,600 to Family Sunshine Center – to provide funding for a Human Trafficking project. This project will provide a 24-hour crisis line, crisis intervention services, shelter and/or transitional housing and counseling to victims of both sex and labor trafficking.

Food ($20,678.10)

$8,378.10 to Montgomery Area Council on Aging (MACOA) – to expand the Frozen Meals Program which provides 150 meals per month to homebound seniors facing food insecurity in Montgomery County.

$6,300 to Sidney Lanier Poetnation PTSA – to provide funding for an on-site food pantry and holiday food boxes for 60 people during a 41 week period who have been identified as being food insecure or at risk of hunger.

$6,000 to Society of St. Andrew – to support The Alabama Gleaning network which recovers and distributes fresh produce in Montgomery, Macon & Lowndes counties. Volunteers acquire unmarketable produce that would normally go to waste by salvaging and transporting it to local feeding agencies.

Medical ($23,200.00)

$7,500 to Child Protect, CAC – to support 350 victims of alleged child abuse or the witness of a crime through forensic interviews and follow-up counseling sessions. Child Protect works directly with the Department of Human Resources and law enforcement to discern the truth in allegations.

$10,000 to Medical Outreach Ministries – to support the Diabetes Self–Management Education program which provides medications, diabetes test strips, lancets, pen needles, syringes, and free healthcare services to uninsured patients.

$5,700 to Montgomery Cancer Wellness Foundation – to provide funding for 600+ low income and uninsured patients with oral medications, and transportation to and from chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Autauga Area Community Foundation (AACF) ($7,750.00)

Family ($3,500.00)

$2,500.00 to Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center – to provide 150 interviews, counseling sessions, and resources to children and their families who have experienced abuse and neglect. Butterfly Bridge works hand-in-hand with the District Attorney’s office, law enforcement, child protective services, caseworkers, nurses, and volunteers.

$1,000.00 to Operation Homefront Southeast – to provide critical financial assistance and financial counseling to military families who live in Autauga County and work at Maxwell/Gunter Air Force Base in Montgomery. Assistance is provided for mortgage payments, rent, utilities, car repairs, home repair, overdue bills, baby items, and groceries.

Food ($1,750.00)

$1,750.00 to Montgomery Area Food Bank – to provide funding to the Mobile Pantry/Exercise, Nutrition, and Diet program. This program provides food and nutrition education outreach to impoverished, rural communities in Autauga County where 7,360 people are food-insecure and living in poverty.

Medical ($2,500.00)

$2,500.00 to Montgomery Cancer Wellness Foundation – to provide transportation, medication, and insurance navigation services to 53 cancer patients in Autauga County.

Elmore County Community Foundation (ECCF) ($8,910.00)

Family ($4,660.00)

$2,500.00 to Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center – to conduct forensic interviews with 100 children, 150 counseling sessions and provide advocacy services to parents and caregivers of child abuse victims.

$2,160.00 to HandsOn River Region – to support the 2-1-1 Connects South Central Alabama Outreach program. This program connects Elmore County residents with resources available from 2,000 health, human, and social service agencies.

Food ($1,750.00)

$1,750.00 to Montgomery Area Food Bank – to provide funding to the Mobile Pantry/Exercise, Nutrition, and Diet program. This program provides food and nutrition education outreach to Elmore County residents where 11,290 people are food-insecure and 360 people are living in poverty.

Medical ($2,500.00)

$2,500.00 to K-9’s Deputy Dogs – to provide funding for veterinary costs (shots, worming, and micro chips) to bloodhounds trained for police work. These bloodhounds are breed, raised, and trained in Elmore County and provided to police departments at little or no charge.

FIELD OF INTEREST GRANTS

Group Homes for Children ($5,896.00)

$5,896.00 to Easter Seals Central Alabama – Therapists, Language Pathologists and a Certified Riding Instructor will work with six clients, ages 4 – 14 years of age, during an 8-week program using the Hippotherapy program. This program teaches autistic and developmentally delayed clients functional skills utilizing horses in a traditional therapy setting.

Merle S. and Mack C. Hunt Diabetes ($32,650.00)

$22,250.00 to Montgomery Area Community Wellness Coalition – to provide diabetes prevention, diabetes self-management and case management to adults in Montgomery County. Six-week sessions are offered teaching attendees how to recognize and deal with the systems of Diabetes, appropriate exercise, healthy eating, proper medication use and how to work with their health care provider.

$10,400.00 to Southeastern Diabetes Education Services – to provide funding for 13 Montgomery children to receive financial aid and attend Camp Seale Harris. Funds will also cover the costs of nutrition, diabetes education, medical and activity supplies.

Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF)

Technical Assistance ($6,198.00)

$2,500.00 to Family Sunshine Center (Organizational/Board Infrastructure)– for all staff members to attend a 2-day leadership retreat and follow-up training session.

$1,198.00 to Girls on the Run (Organizational/Board Infrastructure) – for two employees to attend a 3-day training summit to learn updated operations and programming information.

$2,500.00 to Voices for Alabama’s Children (Strategic Planning) – to provide a strategic planning session for staff, Board of Directors and key partners with the organization.

Total Amount Awarded: $123,482.10

For more than 30 years, the Central Alabama Community Foundation has provided grants through the support of individual and corporate donors. The foundation says it’s provided more than $5 million in grants and scholarships each year.