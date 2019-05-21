Cranking Up the Heat

by Ryan Stinnett

For the rest of the week, a strong upper ridge builds in over the region, giving us the hottest temperatures so far in 2019. Expect mostly sunny, hot days and fair nights; highs will be in the low to mid 90s through midweek, and mid to upper 90s are certainly possible towards the end of the week. Rain chances are very low, but not zero, so we can’t completely rule out the chance of an isolated, afternoon shower or storm on any given day.

IN THE TROPICS: At 500 AM AST, the center of Subtropical Storm Andrea was located near latitude 30.0 North, longitude 69.0 West. The storm is moving toward the north near 6 mph, and that general motion is expected to continue this morning. A turn toward the northeast is forecast by this afternoon, followed by an eastward motion by late tonight and Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Andrea is expected to remain southwest and south of Bermuda during the next day or two. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today, followed by weakening late tonight. Andrea is expected to dissipate on Wednesday. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 60 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches). Andrea is no threat to the U.S.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: The upper-ridge will hold in place as we roll into the holiday weekend, meaning the hot and mainly dry pattern will persist through the weekend as well. Highs will likely be in the upper 90s, in fact, some places in the state could flirt with triple digit heat over the weekend weekend, and many spots will be near records highs; nights will be warm with 70s expected.

Have a great day!

Ryan