Hyundai Donates $250,000 To MPS Elementary Schools

by Justin Walker

Driving change- that’s what Hyundai is hoping to do with a big donation to the Montgomery Public School system.

Hyundai Motor America gave $250,000 to provide better educational opportunities for MPS students.

“Some of my classmates have more better with visual than with a teacher standing there and teaching them,” Catoma Elementary student Saige Williams says.

Now those students will have that opportunity thanks to the grant. MPS and Hyundai officials were on hand for the check donation, as well as Montgomery Public School Board Members and other elected officials.

“Countless kids of the years will get a chance to go through it, and as someone said today, the siblings of the children and the parents will benefit from these new educational techniques that the children will experience,” Hyundai Motor America’s Zafar Brooks says.

Five MPS elementary schools will benefit from the grant, including Catoma, T.S. Morris, Morningview, Seth Johnson and Brewbaker Elementary.

“Catoma is one of the smallest schools in Montgomery Public Schools and otherwise we wouldn’t be able to afford this outside the grant,” Catoma principal Mary Markham says.

“It’s just a great thing to be able to have someone to give you a donation that helps you start it in a way that you would not have been able to start it as a school system,” MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore says.

The grant is part of Hyundai’s ST Math Initiative.

The initiative provides math development skills and STEM education for kids.

The students will get hands on, educational programs with more learning opportunities.

“This program is a program that inspires kids and gives kids an early learning of math techniques and math lessons and it really sort of works like a video game,” Brooks says.

Overall, around 3,000 students will begin to benefit from the donation

“Any time we get an opportunity to get items that we can use and the children can use and love, then we know its a win-win for everyone,” Markham says.

Teachers at these five schools will spend the summer getting training.

They will be ready to teach their students using the programs when schools are back in session this fall.

Moore says she hopes to begin stem activity learning techniques in other Montgomery schools soon.