Late-May Heat Wave Over The Next Week

by Ben Lang

We started the work week on a hot note, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s for most Monday. Heat gradually increases each day this week as high pressure becomes strongly established across the southeast United States. Highs today reach the low to mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky. The chance for an isolated afternoon shower looks extremely unlikely today. This evening looks warm with temperatures in the mid 80s at 7PM. Temperatures should still be in the low to mid 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 60s under a mostly clear sky. Some patchy fog is possible after midnight.

The summer-like heat continues Wednesday. High temperatures for most locations probably reach the mid 90s. Don’t expect any cooling rain during the afternoon, with a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday night lows only fall into the upper 60s. Mostly sunny, dry, and hot weather continues Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs will be about 10° above normal for this time of year. Some spots could reach the upper 90s each afternoon, with widespread mid-90° highs otherwise.

Memorial day weekend may be the hottest stretch over the next eight days. Sunday and Monday afternoon look the hottest, with highs forecast at 96° each afternoon. Keep in mind that these are somewhat preliminary numbers, and very well could trend higher in future forecasts this week. Some locations could even clip the 100° degree mark. Fortunately, heat index values don’t appear to be extreme, but limiting time outside may not be a bad idea through early next week. In the very long range, there’s potential for a front and accompanying rain to make a run at Alabama around the middle to end of next week. That could give us a break, at least from the extreme heat expected through the weekend.