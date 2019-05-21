Montgomery Tourism Increases with State Tourism

by Danielle Wallace

It is no surprise that Montgomery’s tourism industry is seeing a jump with the state’s overall increase of 8.5 percent last year. For Montgomery, it’s a 15 percent increase that has city leaders excited.

“We’re close to a billion dollars in revenue relative to travel and if you do the arithmetic that’s almost a million nine every single solitary night in Montgomery,” says Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.

Mayor Todd Strange says the Equal Justice Initiative’s Lynching Memorial and Legacy Museum are a big factor.

But there is a strategic plan in the works to attract more people to the Capital of Dreams.

“5 years ago we started working a plan. It involves having articles in the New York Times, that’s going to be there tomorrow. Hundreds of pieces throughout the world and things like that where we can get noted as one of the top ten places to visit in the United States – and we win this award and we win that award,” says Strange.

Two new hotels in downtown, Montgomery are set to open later this year, cashing in on what is already record growth in hotel occupancy.

“Both of these are new market prototypes so they’re going to be a little so they’re going to be a bit different than the traditional properties under those flags. So I think people will be really excited and impressed when they see the final product,” says Dawn Hathcock, Vice President of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

From hotels to travel in Montgomery, Mayor Strange says he is not concerned at all by the nationwide cry to “Boycott Alabama” following the governor signing last week’s abortion law.

“That will be there for a minute or two then we will go on and have a big economic development announcement, or we’ll have a big quality of life announcement, life will go on and we’ll continue to reap the benefits of the great things happening in Alabama,” says Strange.