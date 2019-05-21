Montgomery Upgrading Streetlights to Energy-efficient LED Systems

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery will soon be seen in a new light thanks to a project beginning this week to upgrade its 22,462 streetlights to energy-efficient LED systems.

“Today, we are making good on our promise to build a brighter future in the Capital of Dreams,” Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said. “While saving taxpayer dollars and reducing energy consumption, this project will ensure Montgomery stays on the cutting edge of technology and infrastructure. Not only does it complement the overhaul on Court Street and those coming soon on Fairview and Zelda, but it is essential to leveraging technology to drive economic growth and development in the River Region.”

Alabama Power Company last February agreed to transition the city’s streetlights from mercury vapor, metal halide and high pressure sodium bulbs into new LED lights at no cost to the City. In fact, City officials anticipate realizing a savings of $600,000 over the next five years. The project encompasses the entire city and should be completed in approximately nine months.

LED bulbs burn brighter and illuminate a larger area. Fewer dark spots on the road makes for safer neighborhoods and roadways. The lights come with the ability to direct the light and shield it, allowing the City to do its part to decrease light pollution by reducing light spill and glare. Additionally, 95 percent of the energy used by an LED bulb goes to emitting light.

Alabama Power crews began installing the new lights Monday in west Montgomery on Reese Ferry Road and north Montgomery along Wares Ferry Road. From there, crews will fan out counterclockwise to neighborhoods throughout the capital city.

This is only the latest example of Montgomery’s commitment to advancing smart, sustainable solutions. The City partnered with the Cenergistic Energy Program in March 2016, to reduce energy consumption at City-owned facilities. Since its launch, this partnership has saved the City more than $2.2 million in energy costs and led to four municipal buildings — City Hall, 25 Washington, the Municipal Justice Center and Montgomery Personnel/Fire HQ — receiving Energy Star Certification.