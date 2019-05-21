Public Transportation Make Soon Make its Way to Rural Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Transportation is rolling out a new program to identify rural transportation needs across the state.

The Statewide Transportation Improvement Program will hold six public meetings in Butler, Bullock, Crenshaw, Lowndes, Macon, and Pike Counties to discuss improving rural transportation.

ALDOT is seeking resident input on the proposed program. The program will fund specific transportation projects during the next four years.

Comments were taken on the scene in writing and will be accepted until June 21, at the State Engineering Office.

You can submit your comments to the Alabama Department of Transportation at P. O. Box 3050 Montgomery, Al 36130 or electronically on ALDOT’s website.