Rep. Sewell Commends Selma Tourism Growth

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) released the following statement today after the Alabama Tourism Department announced visitors to Dallas County in 2018 spent $76 million and were responsible for 1,028 jobs, a 7.1% increase since 2017:

“I have always believed that the history that lives in Selma is the key to economic revitalization. These increased tourism numbers and resulting job growth is proof positive that we are on the right path and making strides towards economic growth.

“I will continue working at the federal level to bring resources and opportunity home to Selma and look forward to seeing even more increased growth in 2019.”