Suspected Auburn Police Killer Denied Bond

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man charged with killing one Alabama police officer and wounding two others has made his initial court appearance.

Grady Wayne Wilkes was denied bond during a hearing Tuesday in Opelika.

He was handcuffed and shackled about the legs as he answered a judge’s questions politely.

The 29-year-old Wilkes is charged with capital murder and other crimes following a shooting Sunday night at a mobile home park in Auburn.

Authorities say a gunman opened fire on officers responding to a call about a domestic disturbance.

A prosecutor says Wilkes has an “on-again, off-again” relationship with a woman who called the police alleging domestic abuse. He says the two aren’t married.

Wilkes hasn’t responded to the charges, but a judge appointed an attorney to represent him.