Valiant Cross Academy Gets Important Donation from Montgomery Rotary Club

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery’s Valiant Cross Academy is getting an important donation from members of the Montgomery Rotary Club. The club has presented the school with a street-legal golf cart.

The reason that’s so important is Valiant Cross Academy has classes in two parts of downtown. While the students stay put in one spot, the teachers have to shuttle between locations. With parking at a premium, the school asked for help in getting teachers to their destination more quickly.

That’s where the Montgomery Rotary Club stepped in. For more than 100 years, the Montgomery Rotary Club has supported community projects large and small. The club jumped at the chance to help Valiant Cross Academy.

The school got its start in 2015. It is an all-boys Christian school. It currently serves boys in grades 6-9, with plans to add a grade each year until the first class graduates in 2022. School leaders say the majority of students come from families who live below the poverty line. Some of the boys are grade levels behind in school.