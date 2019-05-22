A Late May Sizzler

by Shane Butler

A hot and mainly dry weather pattern is in play for our upcoming holiday weekend. High pressure will be building over the region and lots of sunshine will lead to 90 plus degree heat. Rain chances will remain fairly slim over the extended period. The exception could come Thursday as a moisture axis moves in from the southeast during the afternoon hours. Scattered showers and maybe a t-storm or two could develop over parts of the area. If you don’t see any rain then you will be feeling the heat. Temps will manage low to mid 90s through late week. It’s going to be more like the mid to upper 90s over the weekend into early next week.