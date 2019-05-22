Alabama Residents React to Failed Lottery Bill

by Danielle Wallace

Another Alabama lottery is rejected once again. Some people were hoping to see it on the ballot next year.

“We live in a democracy – in a republic in a sense but the people supposed to have a say so,” said Trey Wright.

Some supporters of the failed bill are hoping that it is not the end.

“We need so much here so people are taking their money elsewhere so why not bring it here in Alabama, where it’s needed as well as other states and everything. So of course, we need to keep pushing for it until they finally realize and come to accept the fact that Alabama needs a lot,” said Claudia Patterson.

Representative Steve Clouse, insists the fight continues.

“There were 52 other house members that tried yesterday but that was just not quite enough to get the bill to be debated. I think we’ll keep on trying here,” said Clouse.

Alabama News Network asked viewers online, “Should the legislature forget the idea, after so many failed attempts?”

Diana Kynard was one of many who shared an opinion.

Kynard said, “Yes, I am against it. Since it’s inception, the lottery has opened up a whole host of other problems for my hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.”

Trey Wright said if the state did have a lottery, there should be some pros to the bill.

“I would like to see the lottery used as a tool of freedom and not just as a tool of bondage,” said Wright.

“Let everybody just vote and let the outcome be what it is because just rely on everybody’s who is voting because I think a lot of people want that lottery here,” said Patterson.