Building Heat Wave

by Ryan Stinnett

GETTING HOTTER: In the days ahead our afternoon highs continue to climb, and you can expect mostly sunny, hot days as highs will be heading into the mid and perhaps upper 90s by the end of the week. Rain chances are near zero, and not really worth mentioning in the forecast.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: The upper-ridge will hold as we roll into the holiday weekend, meaning the hot and mainly dry pattern persist through the weekend. Highs will likely be in the upper 90s, which will be near record levels for many locations, and in fact, some places in the state could see triple digit heat at some point over the weekend; nights will be warm with 70s expected.

INTO NEXT WEEK: As you head back to work after the holiday, we are forecasting the hot and dry weather to continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 90s. Towards the end of next week, it looks like the ridge weakens some, which would allow for showers to return to the area on Thursday or Friday. It will remain hot as highs should be in the lower 90s.

