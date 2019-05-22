Inreasing Heat Through Memorial Day Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a cool(er) start to the morning, with low temperatures in the low 60s for most locations. Troy even cooled all the way to 59°. Temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s again this afternoon. Expect a mostly sunny sky with no rain. Evening temperatures look the same as recent days, with mid 80s at 7PM. Temperatures only fall into the mid 70s by 11PM. Overnight temperatures probably won’t fall as far overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.

Afternoon high temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s again on Thursday afternoon. Models show some isolated showers developing Thursday afternoon, but the overall chance for rain is low. Any showers that do form fizzle away Thursday night, with lows only falling to around 70°. The daily increase in afternoon high temperatures continues on Friday, with highs in the mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky. We could near or tie record high temperatures starting on Friday afternoon.

The hot, rain-free, and mostly sunny weather continues over memorial day weekend. Saturday and Sunday feature high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Sunday looks like the hottest day, with a forecast high near 97°. That means locations outside Montgomery could be on the cusp of triple digit heat, if not reaching it. Memorial day also features high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity won’t be overly oppressive through the weekend. Heat index values are not expected to exceed 105°, so they’ll remain just below heat advisory criteria.

The hot and dry weather pattern continues on Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures at least in the mid 90s. There’s a chance for more widespread rain finally returning next Thursday, but confidence in that is low at this point.

Record high temperatures in Montgomery for today and the next 5 days:

Wednesday – 96° (1962)

Thursday – 96° (1941)

Friday – 96° (1996)

Saturday – 96° (1915)

Sunday – 97° (1916)

Monday – 99° (1962)