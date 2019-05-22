Lottery Bill is Dead in the House of Representatives

by Jerome Jones

The Bill stalled on the floor Tuesday after not receiving enough procedural votes for a debate. We now have confirmation that the bill is dead.

Representative Steve Clouse sponsored the bill and carried it through the House. He says at the end of the day he thinks it came down to Greene and Macon County. Those two counties have electronic bingo, and language was written into the bill that does not advance their agenda’s.

However, Democrats that we spoke with say they are in favor of a lottery, and this bill did not have enough funds going into education for them to support the bill.

“Specifically dealing with education, it should have addressed scholarship programs for state students in Alabama ” says House Minority leader Anthony Daniels.

The Bill needed support for both Republicans and Democrats to pass. According to political analyst Steve Flowers, about 20% of Republican Representatives did not vote for the bill simply because they do not support any form of gambling.

“People are going to do what they want to do. I just from a moral and business standpoint, cannot find the positives. I can’t find the good.” said Representative Rich Wingo.