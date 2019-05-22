New “No Wake” Zone on Lake Martin

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lake Martin boaters will find a new “No Wake” zone when they visit the lake this summer. The zone was created at the bridge where Ridge Island Way crosses over to Chimney Rock Island, or what’s commonly known as “The Bridge To Nowhere.”

“Obviously, there were discussions following the recent crash in that area. Even prior to that, the area was under consideration due to the volume of traffic that passes through the narrow lane between the bridge pilings,” said Capt. Gary Buchanan of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division.