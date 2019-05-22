New “No Wake” Zone on Lake Martin
Lake Martin boaters will find a new “No Wake” zone when they visit the lake this summer. The zone was created at the bridge where Ridge Island Way crosses over to Chimney Rock Island, or what’s commonly known as “The Bridge To Nowhere.”
“Obviously, there were discussions following the recent crash in that area. Even prior to that, the area was under consideration due to the volume of traffic that passes through the narrow lane between the bridge pilings,” said Capt. Gary Buchanan of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division.
Volunteers with the Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA) placed the buoys under the direction of ALEA Marine Patrol. Buchanan noted, “Marine Patrol and LMRA have a partnership that goes back over 20 years. The work they do to keep hazards and other areas marked with buoys is vital to boating safety on Lake Martin.”
John Thompson, President of LMRA, agrees and said, “LMRA is always willing to help the Marine Patrol however we can whenever they call.”