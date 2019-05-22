Sen. Vivian Figures Introduces Bill to Repeal Alabama’s New Abortion Law

by Alabama News Network Staff

Sen. Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile) has introduced a bill in the Alabama Senate to repeal the state’s extreme abortion ban.

“There are consequences for every decision we make as legislators, and for every vote we cast there are ramifications,” Sen. Figures said. “However, some of these effects are unintended and I truly believe this has been the case for SB314. I do not believe my Republican colleagues had any idea what the consequences for passing this bill would be,” she said.

Figures mentioned national criticism over Alabama’s new abortion law, which has included President Trump, U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and “700 Club” founder Pat Robertson, among others.

The law that Gov. Kay Ivey signed would ban all abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger. It does not include exceptions for rape or incest, which has sparked some of the national criticism. A doctor who performs an abortion could get up to 99 years in prison.