ADOC Releases Strategic Plan for 2019-2022

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) is pleased to share its 2019-2022 Strategic Plan, which will serve as an actionable roadmap to reverse long-standing challenges and to transform corrections in Alabama. The plan outlines concentrated efforts over the next three years in four strategic focus areas: staffing, infrastructure, programming and culture.

“We recognize the magnitude and scope of the challenges faced by our Department and are working tirelessly to implement solutions to those issues,” said ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn. “We have a generational opportunity to reform and reshape corrections in Alabama, and this plan will guide efforts as the Department works alongside many partners.”

The Department began the strategic planning process in early 2018, and the plan was developed after extensive feedback from Department staff and observations from leadership, which included due diligence from focus groups, interviews and surveys. The ADOC has designated a task force team for each strategic focus area. These teams will routinely visit each ADOC facility throughout the strategic plan implementation process to help drive efforts and to measure success.

“We have already begun implementing strategies outlined in the plan, including a comprehensive workforce development campaign which has seen significant success,” said Dunn. “We are eager to commence efforts on the additional activities outlined in the plan to continue building a stronger ADOC.”

Activities within the strategic plan include but are not limited to: recruitment efforts to generate a fully staffed, high-quality workforce, including professional security, health care, and support personnel; design, develop and construct large, new regional correctional complexes; improve evidence-based rehabilitative programs for ADOC inmates; develop a gender-based classification system; and launch a correctional work site wellness program.

To view the strategic plan in its entirety, click 2019-2022 Strategic Plan. A video outlining the strategic plan is available here.