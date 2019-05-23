ALDOT Statewide Transportation Improvement Program Receiving Input From Public

by Danielle Wallace

People could soon see a difference from the Alabama Department of Transportation, as they get input from the public.

“We want to make sure that the public’s experience when they travel along the roadways is the best experience that they could possibly have and doesn’t tear up their vehicle. And it gets them from “point a” to “point b” or through this particular area,” said Robert Smith, Director of Planning for Montgomery.

ALDOT is hoping to implement several projects with its statewide transportation improvement program.

Pedestrian trails, transit projects, bicycle and bridge facilities are all part of the plan.

“County by county, area by area, region by region across the state,” said Smith.

“Anything that we can do to make the roads safer for our drivers,” said Brantley Kirk, of ALDOT.

While Thursday’s meeting only focused on four to five year projects. Robert Smith, Director of planning for Montgomery, says the next phase of Montgomery’s outer loop project could be in the works.

“We’re in the process of actually applying for infrastructure from the federal government to actually fund that particular project,” said Smith.

As for now, input received from ALDOT’s statewide transportation improvement program could become a reality for Alabamians, sooner rather than later.

“We’ll go back to their respective areas, they will analyze those comments and start to prepare the actual four year transportation improvement – statewide transportation improvement document,” said Smith.

