BREAKING: Standoff in Rutledge

by Mandy McQueen

Alabama News Network has received reports of a heavy law enforcement presence at the Old Acre Mobile Home Park in Rutledge.

According to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office, a subject with a felony arrest warrant is believed to be barricaded inside a residence at the mobile park. A special reaction team is currently on scene attempting negotiations.

Multiple surrounding agencies are assisting.