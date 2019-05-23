Building Heat Wave Through Memorial Day Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a hot and mostly sunny afternoon across central and south Alabama. High temperatures reached the low to mid 90s. There were a few isolated showers on radar late this afternoon, but these are short-lived downpours. Expect any and all showers to end this evening. Temperatures look quite warm, with upper 80s at 7PM. Temperatures finally fall into the 70s by 11PM. Expect a mostly clear to clear sky this evening and overnight, with lows near 70°.

Some patchy fog is possible early Friday morning, with the best chance across southwest Alabama. It’ll be long gone by the afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s in most locations. Rain is not expected of Friday, with a mostly sunny sky. Friday night lows remain in the low 70s.

The hottest stretch of our 8-day forecast looks like the extended holiday weekend. High temperatures soar to around 97 Saturday, 98 Sunday, and 97 on Monday in Montgomery. The forecast highs for Saturday and Sunday would be new record highs. Outlying locations could touch 100° on any of those afternoons. Fortunately, this looks like a “dry” heat, with heat index values remaining just below 105° (heat advisory criteria). That being said, temperatures are still going to be about 10-12° above average for this time of year. With lots of sunshine over the weekend, pay close attention to your hydration with any extended outdoor activities.

It won’t be quite as hot on Tuesday and Wednesday, but highs are still expected to reach the mid 90s both days. In fact, the forecast highs of 96° and 95°, respectively, are 1° shy of the record high each day. Rain is extremely unlikely through the middle of next week. Next Thursday and Friday look hot with highs in the mid 90s. There’s a chance for some rain on Thursday, but confidence is not particularly high.