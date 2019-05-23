Former Brantley School Aide Charged With First Degree Rape
A 36-year-old Luverne man has been arrested on a felony charge of first-degree rape.
According to the Luverne Police Department, James Earl Lee McCreary, a special education aide and assistant coach was arrested earlier this month.
Luverne Police confirmed that at the time of his arrest McCreary listed his employment with the Crenshaw County Board of Education. Superintendent Dodd Hawthorne later confirmed that McCreary no longer works for the school system.
According to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s office, his bond was initially set at $1 million but was reduced to $60,000. He was released from the Crenshaw County Jail on bond Monday.
Law enforcement confirmed that the victim was a juvenile. The investigation is ongoing.