Former Brantley School Aide Charged With First Degree Rape

by Mandy McQueen

A 36-year-old Luverne man has been arrested on a felony charge of first-degree rape.

According to the Luverne Police Department, James Earl Lee McCreary, a special education aide and assistant coach was arrested earlier this month.

Luverne Police confirmed that at the time of his arrest McCreary listed his employment with the Crenshaw County Board of Education. Superintendent Dodd Hawthorne later confirmed that McCreary no longer works for the school system.