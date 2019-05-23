Hot & Getting Hotter

by Ryan Stinnett

A strong upper ridge continues to build in across the Southeast preventing much in the way of shower and storm development across the state today and right on through the upcoming weekend. We will once again see a mainly sunny sky today, with some cumulus clouds floating across Alabama. Rain chances remain very low, but we cannot completely rule out a stray shower somewhere today. Temperatures will be making their way into the lower and mid 90s across the state this afternoon. Another mainly clear night is ahead with temperatures settling to around 70 degrees by tomorrow morning.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: We are forecasting more mostly sunny hot days for the Memorial Day weekend. Highs Saturday through Monday will be in the mid to upper 90s, right at record levels for late May in Alabama. We will be looking for heat relief in the form of showers and storms, but unfortunately, rain chances are near zero thanks to the upper-ridge in place.

NEXT WEEK: Hot, dry weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday, but the ridge weakens some for the second half of next week, and this will allow for at least the chance of showers and storms returning to Alabama Thursday and Friday. Highs should back off some as well, with lower 90s expected.

Have a great day!

Ryan