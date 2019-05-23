Memorial Day Weekend Boating Safety

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lake Martin is a hot destination for many in this area for Memorial Day weekend but unfortunately, the safety record is already off to a bad start.

David George Goodling, 56, of Auburn was killed after a 3-boat collision occurred earlier this May. Investigators said that Goodling’s boat collided with a boat driven by Norman Ray Harris, 62, of Leeds near The Ridge Marina. Harris was injured.

The number of boat operators on Lake Martin continue to grow each year which is why ALEA’s Marine Patrol will be out in full force as they head into one of the busiest weekends of the year. Many will be putting their boat in the water for the first time this year. Officials want to remind everyone to take necessary precautions and check all of your safety equipment before you hit the water.

“They need to check all of their safety equipment and make sure it is up to par. Fire extinguishers do go bad, even if they have not been used. If the boat requires an emergency switch, make sure it is operable. Also, check your lights, your fuses, hoses, things such as that to make sure that you’re not going to break down and become stranded while you’re on the waterways,” Lt. Mark Fuller with ALEA said.

One of the biggest things to also remember is a life jacket. Each adult must have a life jacket in the vessel that is easy to get to and fits properly.

“We have seen people that purchase bulk life jackets that come in a bad and inside that bag they are in a plastic wrapper. That is not acceptable,” Lt. Fuller said.

Children under 8 must wear a life jacket at all times.

“I would encourage parents to put the life jacket on before placing the child on the boat. We have seen in the past where a child was going from the doc to the boat they slipped and they fall into the water,” said Lt. Fuller.

Lastly, be mindful of your speed and alcohol. Officials encourage people that do drink, to drink responsibly and have a designated driver. A BUI (boating under the influence) is the same as a DUI in Alabama. If you blow above a .8 while operating a boat then you could face DUI charges.

For specific PFD requirements CLICK HERE.