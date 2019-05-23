Via Airlines Ends Service Between Montgomery and Metro Orlando
Florida-based Via Airlines has announced that it will not resume seasonal operations at Montgomery Regional Airport. Via announced that it will discontinue much of its commercial service across the country and return to the airline’s charter business model.
Montgomery began offering Via flights to Orlando Sanford International Airport in May 2018. Passenger travel increased and demand continues for regional service from MGM to the popular destination, the airport said in a written statement.
The airport says it will continue its efforts to increase routes and options for vacation and business travelers, including the Orlando market.
Customers who purchased tickets or have itineraries for flights on Via Airlines should contact the airline, www.flyviaair.com or call (407) 499-4992.
Montgomery Regional Airport offers flights to Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas and Washington, D.C. (DCA). The airport offers service provided by American and Delta.