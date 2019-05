by A.J Williams

ALEA has issued a missing person alert for 85 year old L.C. Woods.

He was last seen driving a tan mini van Thursday afternoon near Lawnwood Drive in Montgomery.

His car tags were scanned in Rankin County, Mississippi around 5:30 yesterday afternoon. Woods may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Montgomery police at (334) 625-2651