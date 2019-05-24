Man Charged with Assault after Throwing Hot Coffee on 9-Month Old Girl

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged Alnekeo Davis, 20, with first-degree assault following a domestic altercation that occurred on May 22. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Burbank Drive.

The victim, a 9-month-old female, sustained burns from hot coffee and was transported to a hospital in Birmingham in critical but stable condition. Further investigation indicated that the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with an adult female. When he threw hot coffee at her, it landed on the infant.

Davis was taken into custody May 23 and charged with 1st degree Assault.

He is being held on $80,000 bond.