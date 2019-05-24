Record Breaking Heat Possible Memorial Day Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was a hot, mostly sunny, and dry afternoon across central and south Alabama. Temperatures peaked in the low to mid 90s. Expect another slow cool-down this evening, with upper 80s and 7PM. Temperatures cool into the mid 70s by 11PM. The sky remains mostly clear to clear this evening and overnight. Lows drop to around 70°.

Upper-90° looks likely Memorial day weekend. The current forecast calls for a high of 97° on Saturday, 98° on Sunday, and 97° on Monday. The record highs for Saturday and Sunday could fall. The current record for Saturday is 96°, set back in 1915. Sunday’s record high is 97°, set in 1916. We’ll likely be shy of Monday’s record high temperature of 99° from 1962. Expect a mostly sunny sky Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, with a clear sky each night. Lows fall into the low 70s each night.

It’s still going to be very hot next week. In fact, we could be within a degree of the record high temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain looks unlikely next week, but there’s a small chance we could see some on Thursday and Friday. The normal high temperature for next Saturday is 87°, but it looks like afternoon highs are still going to reach the mid 90s next Friday and Saturday afternoon. The nights remain warm with lows near 70° through next week.