Record Heat Likely this Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

HEAT LEVELS RISING: The upper ridge continues to strengthen over the Southeast and will persist through the weekend and into next week. Today, we will once again see a mainly sunny sky, with only the slightest chance of a stray shower. Temperatures for the afternoon will be making their way into the mid 90s in most locations. For tonight, it will be mainly clear with temperatures sliding back to near 70° by tomorrow morning.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: With the ridge holding in place, we are forecasting mostly sunny hot days through the Memorial Day weekend. Highs tomorrow through Monday will be in the mid to upper 90s, right at record levels for late May in Alabama. We will be looking for some heat relief in the form of showers and storms, but unfortunately, rain chances are near zero thanks the upper-ridge in place.

Record high temperatures for Montgomery which are in jeopardy:

FRI: 96 in 1996

SAT: 96 in 1915

SUN: 97 in 1916

MON: 99 in 1962

TUE: 97 in 1916

NEXT WEEK: The hot, dry weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday, but the ridge weakens some for the second half of next week, and this will allow for at least the chance of a few showers and storms returning to Alabama towards the latter half of next week. Any shower/storm activity will be isolated in nature, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Through at least the first weekend of June, we are not seeing any widespread or significant rain threat for the state. Highs should back off some with lower 90s expected.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Ryan