52nd Annual Memorial Day Fly-In at Molton Field

by Jerome Jones

Memorial Day Weekend kicked off in Tuskegee with the Annual Fly-In. There were food vendors, live music, vintage and homebuilt planes, and free airplane rides for kids.

People were able to get up close to the thrill of flying. The free event also included free tours of the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site museum.

Moton field was the World War II training site of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen. Visitors were able to get learn about America’s military and aviation history.

“All these pilots come in and they make their planes available to take up the young people so they get their first flight experience , and hopefully get bit by the flight bug so they’ll get interested in joining the military, or just flying on their own,” said Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood.

Montgomery recording artist Kirk J provided a concert for visitors. The fly-in ran from 9AM until 4PM.