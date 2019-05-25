Record Breaking Heat

by Matt Breland

A very warm and dry next few days are approaching us in south/central Alabama. We will see temperatures reach the upper 90s today with plenty of sunshine. A few clouds will be around during the afternoon hours, but rain chances will remain slim to none. The weather pattern will hold for the next several days. In fact, most of the next upcoming week is going to be potentially record breaking. We will see high temperatures likely in the 98-100° range. Also we will be very dry, rain chances may return to the forecast by Thursday, but until then it is going to remain very warm and dry. We could see record breaking heat by Memorial day! The record high on Memorial day is 99, and it is very possible that number could be broken. So remain mindful about the heat and keep staying cool if you are outdoors!