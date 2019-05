Rod Bramblett, Voice of Auburn Tigers, Involved in Serious Car Accident

by Darrell Puckett

According to Auburn Tigers official Twitter page at 9:45 PM Saturday, Rod Bramblett and wife, Paula, were involved in a serious car accident in Auburn earlier that evening. Since the Tweet was released, Auburn-Opelika News has reported that Bramblett’s wife was pronounced dead on scene.

Rod Bramblett was since airlifted with life-threatening injuries to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.