Monroeville Couple Convicted on All Counts of Multi-State Child Sex Abuse Case

by Mandy McQueen

A federal jury has found an Alabama husband and wife guilty on all charges in a child exploitation case spanning multiple jurisdictions.

Mack Doak, 51, was found guilty on three charges of crossing a state line with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a child under 12 and six charges of transportation of a minor with intent to engage criminal sexual activity. His wife, Jaycee Luom Doak, 41, was also found guilty on six charges of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The jury heard evidence from three juvenile victims who claimed they were abused for years by the Doaks. The victims testified at trial that Mack Doak had sexually abused them in Texas, Florida, and Alabama and that they had disclosed the sexual abuse to Jaycee Doak, who herself was physically and verbally abusive and had tried to cover-up the sexual abuse.

According to information released by the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, the case began in February 2018 when a Monroeville Police Department investigator and a Monroe County Department of Human Resources Caseworker visited the victims. On February 5, the Doaks were arrested on state charges for

rape, incest, and sexual abuse. On February 8, the victims were forensically interviewed at a child advocacy center in Brewton, Alabama and elaborated upon the abuse.

During trial, the three victims testified that the abuse had begun in Rosharon, Texas, in 2012. In early 2014, the defendants moved from Rosharon, Texas to Butler, Alabama. In August of 2014, they relocated to Pinellas Park, Florida, where Mack Doak continued to sexually abuse the victims. The defendants moved in November 2016 to Thomasville, Alabama and finally to Monroeville in 2018 where the abuse persisted. The jury heard testimonies that Mack Doak would periodically call a victim into his bedroom, close the door, and play loud music, and that the victim would appear upset after exiting the room.

Throughout the six-year period, witnesses testified, Jaycee Doak had been informed of her husband’s actions but had discouraged the children from reporting them or otherwise seeking help.

Mack Doak faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Jaycee Doak faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

For the full release from the U.S. Department of Justice CLICK HERE.